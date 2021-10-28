Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATASY. Societe Generale upgraded Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Atlantia has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

