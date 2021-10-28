Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $932,369.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00069792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00070158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00096442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,697.70 or 1.01419071 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.02 or 0.06905821 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

