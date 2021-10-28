ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

ATNI traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ATN International has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $656.93 million, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40.

Get ATN International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.