AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $17.78 Per Share

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $17.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.28 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

AN stock opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoNation by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,323,734 shares of company stock valued at $164,668,215 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

