AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $9,591,310.50 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $9,591,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total value of $20,064,300.19.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 127,026 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $15,131,337.12.

On Monday, October 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 53,434 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $6,266,739.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 50,626 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $5,964,755.32.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $7,065,758.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $4,327,847.42.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61.

Shares of AN stock opened at $120.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 49.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.1% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

