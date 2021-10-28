AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Sold by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 647,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188,000 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

