Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Announces Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average is $212.31.
In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
