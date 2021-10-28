Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Announces Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average is $212.31.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

