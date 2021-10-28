Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AVY traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.29. The stock had a trading volume of 600,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,160. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average of $212.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

