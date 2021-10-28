Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Avient updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

NYSE AVNT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. Avient has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

