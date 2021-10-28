Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.06

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 24639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

