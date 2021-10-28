Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $447,364.56 and approximately $62,620.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00206771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00098350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

