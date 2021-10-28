Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $16.01

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $15.45. Azul shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 18,389 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 85.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth approximately $18,544,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth approximately $15,404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 7,749.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 759,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

