AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AZZ traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.89. 2,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,320. AZZ has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

