B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the September 30th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BTDG opened at $0.00 on Thursday. B2Digital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. The firm aims to create and develop minor league champions. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

