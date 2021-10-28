Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $54,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Balchem by 144.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after purchasing an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Balchem by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.78. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $156.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.