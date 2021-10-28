Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.98

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.98 and last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 31586336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

