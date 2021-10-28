Bank of America Raises Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $80.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,522,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

