Bank of Montreal Can Has $429,000 Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,589,000 after buying an additional 233,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,282,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after buying an additional 119,471 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after buying an additional 318,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 120,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

