Bank of Montreal Can Invests $458,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

