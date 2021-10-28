Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 16,799 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Datto were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Datto alerts:

Shares of Datto stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $235,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,508 shares of company stock worth $1,847,220. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.