Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Brightcove worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Brightcove by 6.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 1.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $484.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

