Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kopin were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 289.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,194,000 after buying an additional 3,560,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at $7,792,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 31.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 147,913 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $4,048,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 1,794.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Kopin stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $412.62 million, a PE ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

KOPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

