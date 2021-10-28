Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.01 Million Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of eGain worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 46,862 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $325.20 million, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.35. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

