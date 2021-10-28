Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 22,168 Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $5,395,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $8,643,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.17.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 18,681 shares of company stock worth $520,791 over the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.