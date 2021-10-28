Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,615 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Forestar Group worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $974.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

