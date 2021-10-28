Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 18.69%.

BWFG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. 393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.88. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 101.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

