Bao Finance Trading 17.3% Higher This Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and $2.37 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00100751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,689.76 or 1.00046238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.99 or 0.07048165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.