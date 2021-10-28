Barclays Increases Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $28.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Unum Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Unum Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 65.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

