Barclays Raises Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $35.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price increased by Barclays from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 110,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

