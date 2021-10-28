Barnes Group (B) to Release Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on B. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

