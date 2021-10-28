Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAS. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.53 ($97.10).

ETR BAS opened at €63.45 ($74.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion and a PE ratio of 25.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of €65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.09.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

