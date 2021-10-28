BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for BayCom in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 21.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $18.40 on Thursday. BayCom has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $196.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BayCom by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BayCom by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BayCom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.