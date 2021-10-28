Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.81. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 63,867 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

