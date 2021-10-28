BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

BCBP stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $255.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%. On average, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BCB Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

