BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.78 billion.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at C$63.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$64.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.73. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.08. The firm has a market cap of C$57.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.22%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.89.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.