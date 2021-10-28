Beacon (BECN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,320.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $12,320.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

