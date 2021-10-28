Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

