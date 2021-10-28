Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €91.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €91.00 ($107.06) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

BFSA opened at €67.30 ($79.18) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €63.60. Befesa has a twelve month low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a twelve month high of €72.90 ($85.76).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

