Benchmark Begins Coverage on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RRC. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

