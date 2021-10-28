Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

BHE traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 7,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $32.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.