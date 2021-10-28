BENQI Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. BENQI has a total market cap of $39.05 million and $8.56 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00069500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00095529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,282.04 or 1.00087337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.37 or 0.06785016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.