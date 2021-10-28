Berkley W R Corp Acquires 33,000 Shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAC stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

