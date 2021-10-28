Berkley W R Corp Boosts Stock Position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) by 30.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TACA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TACA opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

