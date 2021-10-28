Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATSPT. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $8,088,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,182,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $2,924,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $2,937,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

