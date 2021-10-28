Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.10% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $28,021,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $18,096,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $14,648,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $12,206,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $9,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

GGPI opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

