Berkley W R Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $10,130,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.3% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 997,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,606,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUS stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

