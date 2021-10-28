Berkley W R Corp Takes $1.25 Million Position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000.

Shares of NLITU stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22.

