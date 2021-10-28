Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $14,475,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $11,026,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,897,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,790,000.

Shares of ARRW stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

