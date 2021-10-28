BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Down 8.3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 186,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,779,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $814.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BEST by 823.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 923,057 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of BEST by 81.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 850,700 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of BEST by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 3,880,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 742,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BEST by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 623,386 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BEST by 150.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 524,956 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

