Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,799 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

BYND opened at $95.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average is $125.73. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

